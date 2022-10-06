70-year-old woman exercising in Windsor Locks 'viciously' attacked, man arrested: Police

The victim remains hospitalized with a serious head injury.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks police have arrested a man accused of viciously attacking a 70-year-old woman on Thursday morning.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, is being held on a $150,000 bond with charges of Assault in the 1st Degree on an Elderly Person and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.

Police said at approximately 9:54 a.m., the woman, from Windsor Locks, was exercise walk/jogging in the area of 34 Old Country Road.

Suddenly the accused ran behind her "viciously" striking her on the back of the head with a closed fist causing her to fall to the ground, police said. When the woman fell she sustained what appears to be broken fingers from the fall.

The victim lay helpless with serious lacerations to the back of her head from the punch and was seriously injured, according to police.

Windsor Locks police got a 911 call from an uninvolved party who reported a man had just assaulted the victim. Officers then responded and provided medical help while other units, including K-9, canvassed the area for the attacker.

Russell was found by the Connecticut State Police Troopers on their property, Schoeposter Road, where he was detained. Windsor Locks police went to the scene and identified Russell. He was then taken into custody.

The victim remains hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Police said the victim and Russell do not know each other and the motive is unknown at this time.

Russell's court date is on October 7.

