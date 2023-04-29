Suspect assaults shop employees, escapes with stolen watches in shop owner's car: Madison police

The suspect assaulted the store employees and stole several high-value watches, and then left in the store owner's car, police said.

MADISON, Conn — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a watch shop in Madison, according to police.

Police were called to The Watch Trader on 29 Boston Post Road around 2:24 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Abbate, 46, of Branford, assaulted the store employees and stole several high-value watches, police said. Abbate then stole the store owner's vehicle to leave the scene, according to police.

The store employees received minor injuries, police said. A stun gun and loaded firearm were used during the robbery, according to police.

About 12 hours later, police found Abbate and placed him under arrest.

Abbate faces multiple charges, including robbery, larceny, unlawful restraint, assault, and criminal possession and use of a firearm.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.