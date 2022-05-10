Suspect wanted in fatal Chaplin assault extradited to Connecticut

Matthew Candler was taken into custody last week by New Hampshire law enforcement after he was found at a motel.

CHAPLIN, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Chaplin has been extradited back to Connecticut following his arrest in New Hampshire last week.

Matthew Candler, 46, was taken into custody at the Seabrook Inn in the town of Seabrook, New Hampshire, on May 3. He was held on an extraditable felony warrant.

There, he was held for nearly a week until being extradited back to Connecticut State Police custody on Monday.

According to the arrest warrant, Candler was around four other people in the early morning hours of May 1. Witnesses state they were awoken by Candler throwing things and shouting threats. Witnesses stated that the victim, 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson, was struck repeatedly.

The assault reportedly happened sporadically for a few hours, from midnight to around 5 a.m., according to witnesses in the warrant.

After Candler left the residence, state police and first responders were called just before 6 a.m.

Nearly 20 minutes after first responders arrived on scene, Rawson was pronounced dead by paramedics.

That evening, a witness in Maine who was aware of the search for Candler spotted the truck Candler fled in.

Candler was then spotted the following morning at a business in Salisbury, Massachusetts along with his truck which was parked. State police said video from the business showed Candler exit the truck and walk in the direction of the town of Seabrook along Route 1.

State police seized the truck and brought it back to Connecticut.

Law enforcement in Seabrook was tipped off by a cab driver that he dropped someone off at a nearby hotel matching Candler's description he had seen posted online.

Seabrook police identified Candler through hotel staff at the Seabook Inn Motel. Police said they set up surveillance at the hotel and around 1 p.m., as Candler left the front entrance of the motel, he was taken into custody.

Candler was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police on Monday, charged with three counts of first-degree assault, and held on a $500,000 bond.

He's expected at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

