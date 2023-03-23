Man charged for alleged child abuse: New London police

Police said the child was reportedly living in inhumane conditions and was abused for a period of time.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — An East Lyme man has been charged for alleged child abuse stemming from a January incident on Thursday, according to police.

New London police said that Michael Gregor, 41, was taken into custody without incident in his residence at 237 Flanders Rd after East Lyme Police and Connecticut Adult Probation served an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant came after an investigation of a domestic violence incident in the New London area involving a child in January. The child was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital due to injuries and malnourishment. The juvenile was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for more treatment and did survive their injuries.

The child was reportedly living in squalor, and inhumane conditions and was abused for a period of time.

Gregor, formerly of New London, was charged with:

1st Degree Strangulation

2nd Degree Assault

Cruelty in Persons

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Unlawful Restraint

Reckless Endangerment

Gregor was held on a $750,000 cash surety bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be sent to the New London TIps 411 system.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.