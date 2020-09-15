Suspect charged in connection with misuse of Park City Cemetery funds

Dale LaPrade was charged in connection with the desecration of dozens of graves in 2018.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman who was charged in 2018 in connection with the desecration of dozens of graves was arrested again.

On September 10, Dale LaPrade was arrested and charged with larceny in the first degree.

Detective Kimberly Biehn has been investigating criminal misconduct at the cemetery since 2018. LaPrade was charged with interfering with a cemetery or burial that year.

Complaints from relatives of those buried at Park Cemetery led police to search the property in September. Officials say gravestones and human remains were moved to make way for the newly dead, while human bones, casket pieces, and broken gravestones were found in the woods.

On September 10, 2020, Dale LaPrade of Stratford, CT was arrested on a warrant charging her with Larceny 1st Degree in connection with the Park City Cemetery misuse of funds. pic.twitter.com/PvzmrqNJdc — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) September 15, 2020

Police say LaPrade has wrongfully portrayed herself as the manager of the cemetery while profiting from sales of burial plots and cemetery services. Detective Biehn discovered LaPrade,64, had withdrawn over $670,000 from the cemetery accounts between 2016-2018.

A forensic fraud examiner who helped Bridgeport Police determined LaPrade had made multiple cash withdraws a day in some cases, and uses over $60,000 of cemetery funds for her personal expenses which were earmarked for burials and perpetual care.