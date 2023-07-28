East Hartford murder suspect charged with murder after court hearing for different charge

It is not clear at this time if and when Keiran Walker would be extradited back to New Jersey to face the outstanding weapon charge police said he ran from.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The man suspected in the death of an East Hartford man that happened last week has been charged with murder.

Keiran Walker, 39, was arrested Thursday afternoon for the death of Sean Arcari, 40 after being in court to face a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey.

Walker was charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Arcari was shot and killed on Burnside Ave. on Sunday night.

Witnesses told police Walker and Arcari argued and fought before shots rang out. Police were called and medics declared Arcari dead at the scene.

It is not clear at this time if and when Walker would be extradited back to New Jersey to face the outstanding weapon charge police said he ran from.

A public defender said Walker has lived in East Hartford for 15 years and worked in construction his entire adult life and appears to have mental health and substance abuse issues.

