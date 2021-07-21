Suspect hits 16-year-old, drives away in North Stonington say police

A picture was released of the light colored car. Police say the crash happened in the area of Wyassup Road and Reutemann Road.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car involved in a hit and run of a teenage bicyclist.

According to the Connecticut State Police -Troop E's Facebook page, the incident happened on July 14 in the afternoon in the area of Wyassup Road and Reutemann Road in North Stonington.

Police say a car struck a 16-year-old riding a bicycle. A picture of the car was released driving north on Wyassup Road. Police said the car struck the teenager in the back and caused injuries. It is unclear the severity of the injuries.

The car continued to drive north on Wyassup Road. There is not much information about the car and the from the picture the car appears to be a light-colored Honda civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call TFC McCarthy of the North Stonington Resident Trooper’s Office by calling 860-848-6500, or by messaging this page. All tips can remain confidential.

