Suspect identified in connection with Norwich homicide investigation

Police say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was shot and killed on July 21. Officers say the shooting seems to be a targeted attack.

NORWICH, Conn — Police have identified 39-year-old Phillip Wise as a suspect in the homicide investigation.

On July 21, officers responded to a shooting on Lake Street in the evening. Anthony Williams,39, of Norwich, was shot and killed. Police say the shooting seems to be a targeted attack.

There was also another scene over on Club House Road in Lisbon. A red Hyundai with South Carolina plates is believed to be a part of this investigation, according to police.

The investigation led to police identifying Wise as a suspect and an arrest warrant was approved on July 24.

Wise is a resident of Norwich and has connections to New Jersey and the surrounding states. Police say Wise should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Wise is asked to call Norwich police at 860-885-5561 EXT 6 or their own local authorities.