Suspect in 2018 Stamford homicide investigation appears in court

Police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the homicide of 16-year-old Marcus Hall.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A suspect in connection with a 2018 homicide of a 16-year-old appeared in court Friday.

Police say in September of 2018, Marcus Hall was shot multiple times in the area of Pequot Lane.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 21-year-old Isaias Delacruz of Stamford in connection with Hall's death. Police say Delacruz was found at the Stamford courthouse appearing on an unrelated criminal matter.

Delacruz was arraigned in court and was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $2 million bond.

"The Department commends the array of investigators and members of the Stamford State Attorney’s Office that have worked on this long-term investigation.," said Stamford police in a written statement. "The Department, once again, offers its condolences to the Hall family, and hopes that today’s arrest begins to provide them with a sense of justice."

Police say the investigation remains active and more arrested are expected in the coming weeks.

