Suspect in Florida sex assault cold case arrested in Connecticut

The suspect had been working at a farm in Bethlehem
Credit: FOX61
Benjamin Quinn

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a decade old Florida sexual assault case who was working at a farm in Bethlehem. 

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, U.S. Marshals from Connecticut, Deputies from the Florida Sheriff’s office in Marion County, and Connecticut State Police from Troop L arrested Benjamin Quinn, 37, near Nonnewaug Road in Bethlehem. He was wanted in connection to a case where a child under the age of 12 was sexual assaulted.

Officials said nearly a decade ago an arrest warrant was signed for Benjamin Quinn charging him with two counts of Sexual Battery upon a person under 12. Those charges were filed on March 21, 2012. Officials said Quinn left Florida and authorities were unable to find him.

Last year, the U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Florida Sheriff’s Department tracked Quinn to a Bethlehem. They said Quinn was living and working on a farm, under the alias Michael Waters. Quinn is charged as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut, pending extradition to Florida.   

