Suspect in Naugatuck office involved shooting has long criminal history

Roznovsky Machado, 24, turned himself in early Friday morning. He was involved in a police shooting on September 14.

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut — A Waterbury man, with a long criminal history and multiple pending cases, is behind bars tonight as a result of an officer-involved shooting in Naugatuck Monday night.

The suspect, Roznovsky Machado, 24, turned himself in early Friday morning.

Naugatuck Police officer Kevin Zainc stopped a car on the Maple Street entrance ramp to Route 8 north Monday and that's when the suspect did what court officials say he's known for: engaging police in a pursuit.

Monday night, at 8 o'clock, Naugatuck police Sgt Nicholas Kehoss, having been knocked down by the car driven by a fleeing Machado, opened fire following a traffic stop.

"Shots fired," Kehoss could be heard yelling twice on his body camera. "He’s getting on Route 8 North."

"He’s not a bad kid" Machado's sister, Chastity Gonzalez, said outside of Waterbury Superior Court Friday. "He’s a troubled kid. You know, but I don’t think they should’ve shot through the window. It could have ended up all bad."

The suspect was not hit by gunfire. Sgt. Kehoss was treated for minor injuries and released. After turning himself in at 3:30 AM Friday, Machado was arraigned on multiple charges.

"Given the number of cases that he already has pending it is clear that Mr. Machado represents a danger to the public at large," the prosecutor said during Machado's arraignment.

Machado was stopped because Zainc said he believed he witnessed a drug transaction involving Machado. The suspect remains held on a $350,000 bond.

"Right now, as a family, the way we seen the video, we didn’t get no respect," a teary-eyed Gonzalez said.

"I believe that the community is safer when this type of a criminal has been taken into custody and removed from the streets," said Naugatuck Deputy Police Chief Colin McAllister.

Machado's family says he suffers from mental health issues.

"They should’ve taken the keys," Gonzalez said. "They should’ve done more, handled things differently."

Of course, police contend Machado could've handled things better.

Naugatuck detectives worked closely with individuals they knew would have contact with Machado

"It’s my belief that it’s a result of that that he finally convinced by those associates and family members to voluntarily surrender," McAllister said.