Suspect in New Rochelle shooting death arrested in Brooklyn

The man was also wanted for attempted murder in Connecticut

NEW YORK — Police say a man suspected of killing a taxi driver in New Rochelle last week has been arrested in New York City following a shootout with officers.

New Rochelle police say no one was injured in the gunfire Sunday in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn.

They say 52-year-old Percell Lamont Ross of Covington, Virginia, surrendered to officers when he ran out of bullets.

New Rochelle police were seeking Ross in connection with the shooting death of cab driver Andres Valenzuela. Police say Ross was also wanted for attempted murder in Connecticut and for sex trafficking in Virginia.

It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment.

