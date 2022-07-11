Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report

24-year-old Sherrod Hackett, who remains held on $1.5 million, was mad at the female employee for allegedly selling him a faulty part several weeks ago.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury.

According to a family member of one of the shooting victims, the male employee shot multiple times in the abdomen is listed in stable condition in Hartford Hospital's ICU. The female employee, who is 22 weeks pregnant, and was shot in a leg and a hip, has been released from the hospital, according to the same source.

The police report states the suspect, 24-year-old Sherrod Hackett, who remains held on $1.5 million, was mad at the female employee for allegedly selling him a faulty part several weeks ago. And that woman allegedly told cops the suspect promised payback.

Several hours after the shooting, Hackett rang the doorbell of a resident of a nearby condo complex, who spoke with FOX61 on the condition of anonymity.

"He had stated to me he had an argument with his girlfriend and that he was looking to see if I could help him get a taxi or an Uber ride," the resident said.

She says the conversation made her uneasy.

"I went back inside my house and my daughter stated to me that it just seemed kind of off," the woman said. "He kind of kept pressing the issue saying he wanted a ride to the gas station."

She provided us with a picture and video of Hackett, who remained seated on her front steps after she shut the door.

"We made a call to the police and they came out," she said. "And as soon as they came out we saw what we thought was a man being arrested."

But before he was captured, she had some nervous neighbors.

"We saw the drones flying overhead and the police all searching and we're like oh this is crazy like this stuff this stuff never happens around here," said Michael Branda, who has lived in the complex since 2008.

Another resident of the complex shared her Ring doorbell video with FOX61 saying it shows the suspect wandering aimlessly in front of her unit. Other residents very thankful.

"We alert each other and take care of each other as best as we can in the neighborhood but you don't expect someone to be shooting somebody because Newington's pretty quiet," said Peg Garrison of Newington.

Hackett, who has pending criminal cases in Vermont and Texas, admitted he was inside the store yesterday but said he didn't shoot anyone, according to the police report.

Investigators have not recovered the gun used in this shooting and they have had no comment on the case.

