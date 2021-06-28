Suspect in Vernon motel homicide appears in court

In court Monday the state argued they have a strong case as the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

VERNON, Conn. — A Vernon man is dead after a shooting at the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike, a Hartford man now facing charges in his death.

Vernon resident Zeshan Chaudhry, 30, died after being shot in broad daylight at the Motel 6 Sunday.

Alvin Waugh, 31, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with murder, he was arraigned in Rockville Superior Court, Monday.

Police were called to the motel around 4 pm Sunday afternoon for a reports of a shooting.

Court documents reveal it all started with an argument about a pool pass. Alvin Waugh and his girlfriend had been staying at the Motel 6. His girlfriend decided she wanted to go swimming and went inside of the motel to talk to Chaudhry about a pool pass.

According to court documents that’s when an argument started over the price of the pool pass and then spilled outside. Police say Waugh went to his room grabbed a gun and shot Chaudhry.

Waugh then took off into the woods according to police. They were eventually able to get him on the phone, he told police he had dropped the firearm in a body of water and was walking back to the motel.

He was taken into police custody and police say they were able to recover the firearm.

The arrest warrant reveals Waugh’s girlfriend told police that he had made the handgun about a month ago.

In court Monday the state argued they have a strong case as the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

He was charged with:

Murder

Criminal use of Weapon

Use of Firearm for a A,B,C felony

Carrying a firearm without a permit

Tampering with physical evidence

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Risk of Injury

Waugh’s bond was lowered from $5 million to $2 million. He’s scheduled to be back in Rockville superior court on July 30th.

