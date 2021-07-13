Suspect in Waterbury homicide arraigned in court

The shooting happened in the area of Bronson Street on July 10.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 45-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Kyshone Jackson was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and is facing multiple charges including murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond.

On Saturday evening, police responded to the area of Bronson Street and found 24-year-old Waterbury native Devante Echols with a gunshot wound to his head. Echols was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said they believe that an argument took place between the victim and other people in the area prior to the shooting

Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond. Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

According to the arrest warrant most of the details of the shooting incident were caught on surveillance camera footage by local businesses.

Police said the murder appears to be a turf battle over drug use.

According to the warrant, when police stopped Jackson's vehicle, there were two women in the vehicle as well, including the suspect's mother. When she was being taken to Waterbury PD, she got down on a knee outside the police vehicle. The detective asked if she was all right and she said she was. But the detective noticed something unusual - and saw she had a handgun on her - which had fallen from her waist down to her pants. She admitted to police, after being read her rights, that the gun was passed to her during the police stop by her son, Kyshone. Since he is a convicted felon and cannot possess a gun. He did not have a permit for the one WPD found on his mother.

