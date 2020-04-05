Suspect robs CVS in Cromwell

Witnesses told police the suspect was African American or Hispanic man in his 20's. The suspect ran in the direction of a black four-door sedan.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the CVS on Berlin Road.

Witnesses told police the suspect was African American and Hispanic in his 20's, about 6'2' to 6'6', and weighed about 230 to 260 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hat, black hood, dark pants, and appeared to have a bandage on his right hand.

The suspect showed a gun to cashiers and demanded money. Then the suspect ran in the direction of a black four-door sedan.