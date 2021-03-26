Suspect wanted in connection with deadly Waterbury hit and run

Police released a picture of a 29-year-old on Friday. He is facing multiple charges including tampering with physical evidence.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have released a mugshot of a suspect in connection with a deadly hit and run Tuesday night.

Officers said around 11 p.m., they were called to the area of 900 Meriden Road, around New Pine Grove Cemetary on the report of two people being struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers learned that the two people were on the shoulder of the road when they were hit by a gold or tan-colored vehicle.

Police identified the victim of the hit and run as Shane Dube, 49 years old from Wolcott.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police said the striking vehicle is a tan/gold Honda CRV. A picture of the suspected car was released by police Wednesday evening.

The vehicle did not stop and police said it drove off in an unknown direction.

One of the victims had minor injuries but Dube was seriously injured, later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, police released the mugshot of 29-year-old Christopher Luna. Police say he was identified as the driver of the car through an investigation.

Luna is facing multiple charges including evading responsibility-death and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information on Luna's whereabouts or the incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6911 or 911.

