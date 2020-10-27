Suspect wanted in connection with Waterbury shooting

Police say the suspects shot at the victim while he was holding his child. The man was injured but not the child.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued arrest warrants for an assault that happened in July.

On July 28, a man was sitting on his front porch of a house holding his one-year-old daughter when he was confronted by another man.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim as he ran into the house while holding his daughter. The victim was shot in his lower back and taken to the hospital for treatment. The man survived the assault and the child was not injured.

After an investigation, police said the positively identified 18-year-old Kevin Pichardo of Wolcott. Police also determined 22-year-old Jayvon Danzy of Waterbury was driving a vehicle used during the shooting. The gun involved was recovered by Police.

Pichardo is facing multiple charges including assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor. Anyone with information on Pichardo's whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-574-6911 or 911. Police say use caution and do not approach or make contact with Pichardo.