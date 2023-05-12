Suspect wanted in Norwich homicide, victim identified

Police say they have a warrant charging Stancovitch Fabre with murder. He could be operating an older 2-door Red Mustang with grey “Bondo” in various places.

NORWICH, Conn — Norwich police have an active arrest warrant charging a man wanted with murder for fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., officers went to the area of 14 Sandy Lane for a person shot. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was taken to William W. Backus Hospital. At 3:41 p.m. the victim was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, 19, of Norwich.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a homicide and was believed to be a targeted attack against the victim.

On Friday night police announced they have an active arrest warrant for Stancovitch Fabre, 20, of Norwich. The warrant's charges include Murder, Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Police said Fabre could be operating an older model 2-door Red Mustang with grey “Bondo” in various places.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone having information to please call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.

