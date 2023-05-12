Suspect wanted in Norwich homicide, victim identified

NORWICH, Conn — Norwich police have an active arrest warrant charging a man wanted with murder for fatal shooting on Wednesday.
Police said on Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., officers went to the area of 14 Sandy Lane for a person shot. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was taken to William W. Backus Hospital. At 3:41 p.m. the victim was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack, 19, of Norwich.
Police say this incident is being investigated as a homicide and was believed to be a targeted attack against the victim.
On Friday night police announced they have an active arrest warrant for Stancovitch Fabre, 20, of Norwich. The warrant's charges include Murder, Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
Police said Fabre could be operating an older model 2-door Red Mustang with grey “Bondo” in various places.
The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone having information to please call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.