Suspect who eluded police arrested in New York

A wanted man from Connecticut, Dayshawn Middleton, had been at-large since fleeing police on Oct. 6; he was arrested in the Bronx on Sunday.

BRONX, N.Y. — A fugitive from Connecticut who led Maine authorities on several chases this month was arrested in the Bronx, New York on Sunday, Oct. 25, Chief David Bucknam of Skowhegan Police Department said.

Dayshawn Middleton (also known as "Day Day" or "Christopher Jones"), 29, of Waterbury, Conn., was arrested on a fugitive warrant from New Haven County, Conn. for violation of parole and robbery in the first degree.

Bucknam says Middleton is currently hospitalized as a victim of a shooting in New York.

Maine police had been looking for Middleton and another man, Christopher Terenc Farrow (also known as "Young"), 32, also of Conn., since they lead Waterville police officers on a high-speed, multi-town chase on Oct. 6.

Police had considered them "armed and dangerous" based on their criminal history.

The investigation by the Skowhegan Police Department resulted in a warrant for Middleton, in addition to the outstanding warrants from Conn. Skowhegan police's warrant for Farrow is still active, and police still consider him armed and dangerous.

Police ask that if anyone sees Farrow, they should call 911 and not approach him.

Middleton's appearance in court in N.Y. will be controlled by N.Y. law but when he can appear, Bucknam says he is expected to be extradited to Conn. to resolve those charges before being returned to Maine to face his charges in Somerset County.