Police search for suspects who allegedly shot man in East Haven bar parking lot

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a person and shot them in the parking lot of a local bar overnight Saturday.

Police said officers were called to Yale New Haven Hospital at around 3 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen.

When police spoke to the 25-year-old man, he told police that two masked men tried to rob him while in the back parking lot of Rumba Café and Bar, asking him to give up his money and designer belt.

The victim told police he decided to fight back, which prompted a scuffle. One of the suspects, the victim said to police, took out a black handgun and shot him. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said nearby officers were not approached for help and did not hear a scuffle or gunshots. Investigators canvassed the area but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Police are now investigating and are searching for physical and video evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Monique Colbert at mcolbert@easthavenpolice.com or Detective John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com

Over a month ago, there was a shootout in the same parking lot. No one was injured in that incident, and one of the two suspects in that shootout has since been arrested.

