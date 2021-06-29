Suspects identified in connection with vandalism of Naugatuck playground

Graffiti was found to be written on all of the playscape and slides.

NAUGATUCK, Conn — Suspects have been identified in connection with the graffiti of a playscape in Naugatuck.

Police posted on Facebook Tuesday, showing images of the Hop Brook School playground on Crown Street covered with graffiti.

The post said officers were made aware of the vandalism by a citizen who uses the park regularly and did not see it until Tuesday.

The suspects were identified with the help of the public police say, but their names have not been released. As of the time of the writing, no one has been arrested in connection with the graffiti.

