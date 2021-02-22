Suspects in attempted Tolland break-ins and crash arraigned in court

The teenagers are accused of attempted break-ins on Saturday. Police say they received several 911 calls about the break-ins in the area of Kozley Road.

TOLLAND, Conn. — The five teenagers accused of a series of events in Tolland over the weekend were all arraigned in court Monday morning.

19-year-old Malik Price of Hartford, and 18-year-old Jashawn Atkinson also of Hartford, both appeared before a judge at Rockville Superior Court. A 17-year-old, and two 15-year-olds were set to be arraigned at Hartford Juvenile Court.

and one 911 call from a resident on Williams Way who reported seeing the group attempting to break into his garage.

"A resident had a gun pointed at him; they took off then tried to get in a car in another part of Tolland. Thank God that the residents were all calling," said Brian Foley of the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Residents received alerts telling them to lock their doors and stay inside while police tried to stop the suspects.

"That there were some armed people out there and that we needed to just stay in the house for now," said Jennifer Frates of Tolland.

A Connecticut State Police trooper tried to stop the suspects but police say the driver intentionally drove at the cruiser hitting it head-on.

"That trooper was injured, he had to get stitches, he's going to be ok. But he did have to go to the hospital, he was bloodied up pretty good," said Foley.

Police say the suspects ran off after the crash. Police K-9 Drago held the driver down until police took him into custody. Three suspects were found hiding inside a shed on Torry Rd. Another suspect was found after police say he ran through someone's home, while people were home.

"I feel like the state troopers here do a fantastic job, so generally I still feel safe," said Frates.