Suspects wanted for snatching purse from eldery woman Barkhamsted

Police say the suspects were a man and a woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Barkhamsted Resident Trooper MacDonald #731 at 860-379-8782 ext: 1019

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people involved in a purse snatching incident.

During the afternoon of February 15, an elderly woman called police to report her purse had been taken from her shopping cart at the Dollar General. Police say she had left her car unattended for a short time.

The store's security tapes showed a man and woman enter the store together. Police say you can see the woman taking the purse from the car and putting it into her large handbag.

The woman was described as 60-years old, heavyset, and had brown hair with white streaks. The man was described as tall, wore a blue jacket, dark-colored hat, and was about 40-years-old.

Police say the suspects may be driving a blue Honda CRV. A store employee told officers the suspects were regulars at the store and appear to be mother and son.