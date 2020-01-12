NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police are looking for two people in connection with the recent thefts from the Ralph Lauren store on Elm Street.
Over the last few weeks, there have been two incidents of thefts at the store. The first incident happened on November 5 and the second happened on November 24. Police say the value of the stolen shirts taken was $7,110.
Surveillance images were released by officers Tuesday and anyone who has information about the pictured suspects is asked to call Police at 203-594-3523.
Suspects wanted in connection with New Canaan Ralph Lauren retail thefts
1 / 4