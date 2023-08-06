Multiple agencies search for burglary suspects in Simsbury

Police said they are tracking the suspects in the area of Gracey Road, between Red Fox Run and Albany Turnpike.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Simsbury police, Canton police, and Connecticut State Police K-9 team are searching for two burglary suspects.

The Canton Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday evening.

Police said they are tracking the suspects in the area of Gracey Road, between Red Fox Run and Albany Turnpike.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males. One male is wearing a white shirt and light green shorts, and the other is wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspects if seen. Instead, all 9-1-1 to report their location.

