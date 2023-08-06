x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Multiple agencies search for burglary suspects in Simsbury

Police said they are tracking the suspects in the area of Gracey Road, between Red Fox Run and Albany Turnpike.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Simsbury police, Canton police, and Connecticut State Police K-9 team are searching for two burglary suspects. 

The Canton Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday evening. 

Police said they are tracking the suspects in the area of Gracey Road, between Red Fox Run and Albany Turnpike.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males. One male is wearing a white shirt and light green shorts, and the other is wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspects if seen. Instead, all 9-1-1 to report their location. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com


----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Chaos erupts in NYC at Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's giveaway

Before You Leave, Check This Out