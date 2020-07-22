Swastika found spray-painted at JCC of Greater New Haven

The Woodbridge police, the FBI, ADL, and the Secure Community Network were all notified. Police have opened an investigation.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A swastika was found spray-painted on the grounds of the JCC of Greater New Haven.

The Jewish Federation Foundation and JCC of Greater New Haven officials said they found the hate symbol painted on the sidewalk pathway that leads to the swimming pool entrance.

The Woodbridge police, the FBI, ADL, and the Secure Community Network were all notified. The JCC recently had its security upgraded a year ago by the Jewish Federation working with SCN.

Last week, St Joseph Church in St. Mary's Parish in New Haven had its doors vandalized. According to the FBI, there has been an uptick of hate incidents.