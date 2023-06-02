SWAT called to Southington home, police investigating

The suspect has five outstanding arrest warrants with Southington police.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A SWAT Team had to be called to a Southington home on Friday night and police are now investigating the incident.

Southington police said they were called by a neighbor of 207 Prospect St. for a disturbance inside the home. Due to a history of threats made by the suspect, a SWAT team response was decided to be best. SWAT responded and was able to find and remove the suspect from the home

Southington police said the suspect is named in five arrest warrants with their department.

The SWAT team has since cleared and officers are continuing their investigation

