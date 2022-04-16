Milford police and SWAT team called on man who is barricaded in home

Police said the street is closed off.

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police and SWAT were called to a report of a man who has barricaded himself inside a house.

Milford Police Lietentant Luke Holder said the man's name is John Katrick, age unknown at the moment.

Holder said at 4:30 a.m., police received a noise complaint of loud music on the porch. At 8 a.m., police returned as Katrick was burning tires near the house, and ran inside with a baseball bat-looking object.

Holder said Milford police had received numerous calls over the past couple of months for reckless driving and breach of peace. He said Katrick has been arrested in the past.

There is a shelter in place for the neighbors of Katrick.

Holder said right now it is a waiting game for how to proceed, They haven't had contact with him since the morning and saw him in a window in the afternoon. Entry would be the last resort out of safety concerns for all.

The house is located on Home Acres Avenue.

Police officers have said the street is closed off to the public.

BREAKING: A man has barricaded himself inside a Milford home. Police and SWAT are here. We’re working to get more information. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/DdYVSt2TkK — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) April 17, 2022

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates.

