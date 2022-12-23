2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and is treating this as a hate crime.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime

Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.

Officers found two red spray-painted swastikas. One symbol was painted on a storage container and the other was painted on an apartment door.

The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and is treating the vandalization as a hate crime.

Police said the vandalized storage container and apartment door belong to the same person. Although detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, the incident appears to be isolated and not the work of an organized hate group.

Police emphasize that intimidation based on bigotry or bias is a serious crime and won't be tolerated at any level, organized or otherwise.

They ask that anyone with information about this crime contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.