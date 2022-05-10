Georgia teen accused of making 'swatting' call that targeted Windsor Locks home

Police believe that the phone calls targeting residents in Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida were related to insults traded during Call of Duty gameplay.

WINDSOR, Conn. — A Georgia teen will soon face charges after making a swatting call that targeted a Windsor Locks home, according to police.

Around 4 a.m. on March 19, Windsor Locks police got a call from a person at an address on South Elm Street who claimed he killed his mom and would kill his siblings and any officers that would approach.

Officers conducted an address check and noticed that the caller mispronounced the resident's name, which raised suspicion, police said.

Police and hostage negotiators responded to the address. They did not see much activity in the area of the scene, the officer said.

Negotiators ended up reaching someone inside the home by phone and determined that the residents were safe. Officers instructed the residents inside to safely exit the home to further confirm there was no criminal activity, and they did so.

Officers also determined that the caller manipulated their phone number to make it look like it was the resident's phone number.

Police deemed the phone call to be a "swatting incident."

Investigators continued to track down where the phone call actually came from. Investigations revealed that the call came from Georgia.

The investigation led to Cherokee County, Georgia, where a similar incident happened.

Detectives are now working to arrest a 15-year-old boy from Georgia on felony charges. The teen was recently arrested in Georgia on criminal charges.

Police believe that the phone calls targeting residents in Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida were related to insults traded during Call of Duty gameplay.

This incident remains under investigation.

