FBI reveals new identifying features of Naugatuck baby homicide suspect

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month.

Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement.

He has at least three distinctive tattoos on his body, one on the right side of his neck that says "CME", a tattoo that says "Milla" with stars on it on his right hand, as well as a tattoo of a clown on his left hand.

Francisquini has ties to New York, Waterbury, and New Haven, according to the FBI. He is considered armed and dangerous and mentally unstable.

The FBI has also increased its reward offer to $25,000 for information that leads to Francisquini's arrest.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should contact the NPD at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010, or contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Francisquini was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor in the death of his biological daughter Camilla, who was 11 months old. She would have turned one year old on Dec. 2.

Police said in a press conference that they believe that Francisquini killed Camilla sometime in the morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister. A short time later, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother got into a dispute in Waterbury. He ripped off his ankle monitor and destroyed his phone in the fight.

At that time, they returned to the home in neighboring Naugatuck, and Francisquini grabbed a family member's car and fled. A family member in the home discovered the body and called 911 to report a dead child, according to police.

Police said Monday the child was strangled, stabbed, and dismembered.

The car, a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate BF81275, was found on Interstate 91 near Exit 8 in New Haven. Francisquini was sighted in New Haven. Police said they received tips from the public about the suspect's whereabouts.

Francisquini has an extensive and violent criminal history. He is currently on special parole. Police said they have had contact with him in the past.

Naugatuck Police detectives are investigating the case along with the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, New Haven Police, and the FBI.

