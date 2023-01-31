Norwich tax return preparer charged with tax fraud

David Etienne, 48, allegedly operated as a tax return preparer through various businesses reporting false expenses and losses.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Norwich man was charged with tax fraud offenses on a 25-count federal indictment Monday, according to the U.S. State's Attorney.

David Etienne, 48, allegedly operated as a tax return preparer through various businesses including Los Maestros Inc, Los Maestros Group, Tax Experts USA, and Tax Experts USA Inc.

For the 2015 to 2019 tax years, Etienne allegedly prepared numerous federal tax returns for clients that included false expenses and losses in connection with sole proprietorship businesses when he knew the taxpayers had not operated sole proprietorship businesses, false unreimbursed employee expenses, and, in certain instances, false medical, dental or education-related expenses.

Etienne was charged with 26 counts of aiding and assisting with false income tax returns

Etienne pleaded not guilty and is released on a $100,000 bond pending trial.

