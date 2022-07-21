Arrests made in fights that led up to Fairfield Prep student's death at Shelton parties

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on Thursday morning.

SHELTON, Conn. — Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the parties that led to a Fairfield Prep student being fatally stabbed in May, Shelton police said Thursday.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on Thursday morning after arrest warrants were issued.

One of the 17-year-olds, who was not identified, was charged with assault and breach of peace in the 2nd degree. He was released after posing a $25,000 bond.

The two other teens, who were also not identified, were both charged with assault in the 3rd degree and breach of peace in the 2nd degree. They were released as well.

All teenagers will appear in court on Aug. 3. None are residents of Shelton.

According to police, their arrests stem from an altercation that took place outside a home on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton. During the incident, a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by the three teenagers. One of the teens allegedly hit the victim with a helmet.

These are the latest arrests stemming from the May 14 fights outside of two homes in Shelton. The fights were between students from rival high schools.

At one of the parties, 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath was stabbed to death at a home on Laurel Glen Drive. Raul "Lito" Valle, 17, has been charged with murder.

