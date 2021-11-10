Teen arrested in connection with May fatal shooting in Middletown

Four others had been previously arrested.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A teenager was arrested in connection with the murder of a Middletown man in May, police announced Wednesday.

On May 16, police responded to an altercation in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court at 11 a.m. Before the police arrived, the incident escalated to a "shots fired" call.

Tylon Hardy, 25, was shot and died from his injuries, police said.

Since the shooting, the alleged gunman, his mother, his girlfriend, and another Middletown man who was present at the homicide have been arrested.

On November 4, police found the suspect, who was 17-years-old, at the time of the shooting. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a permit. He was taken into juvenile detention and later released after posting bond.

Police said at the time, a 17-year-old was also injured in the incident. It is unknown if the 17-year-old was the one later arrested.

In August, police arrested 20-year-old Matthew O'Banner, of Middletown, in New Jersey. O'Banner was wanted for the murder of Hardy. He was extradited and appeared in Connecticut court on August 24, where his bond was set at $2 million.

With the help of the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, police arrested O'Banner's mother, 54-year-old Michelle Sanders. She was taken into custody on August 9 and held on a $250,000 bond. Police say Sanders is suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide.

Police say they also arrested O'Banner's 21-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Vazquez and 21-year-old Nahkyn Durazzo. Vazquez was arrested for allegedly having interfered with the investigation. She was held on a $100,000 bond. Durazzo, who police say was present and involved with the deadly shooting, was taken into custody on June 3. He was charged with violation of probation and held on a $75,000 bond.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

