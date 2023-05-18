Teen arrested in stolen Hyundai in Hamden

Police said earlier that morning, the teen had been driving recklessly in a school parking lot.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested sleeping at the wheel of a stolen Hyundai Wednesday. Hamden police said he had been involved in an incident earlier that morning where he was seen speeding through a school parking lot and driving on sidewalks.

At 7:45 a.m., police were called to Cherry Ann Street for a report of a suspicious motor vehicle. The caller told dispatchers there was a white Hyundai parked with a male asleep in the driver’s seat.

When police got to the scene, dispatchers told them the license plate came back to a stolen vehicle out of North Haven. The officer saw the ignition to the vehicle was damaged, and there was a USB cable attached to it. Certain models of Hyundais and Kias are susceptible to theft using a method seen widely on social media using a USB cable.

After a second officer arrived, police were able to take the teen suspect into custody following a brief fight.

Police said the same teen had an incident involving another officer earlier in the morning with the same individual, in a different stolen motor vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied in New Haven. They said the youth drove erratically on the sidewalks at a high rate of speed through the Aces High School parking lot, 130 Leeder Hill Rd.

The teen, who is from Hamden, was arrested for both incidents. He was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Operating without a License and Reckless Driving for the incident at Leeder Hill High School. He was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with Police, Possession of Burglar Tools and Burglary in the Third Degree for the incident on Cherry Ann St.

The juvenile also had an active Take into Custody order and was transported to Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Bridgeport.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News.

