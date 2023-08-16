Teen dies from injuries in Newport Drive shooting, suspects arrested: Waterbury police

Police expect to make at least one more arrest in this case.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A teen shot on Newport Drive in July died from his injuries last week, and the suspects responsible for his death have been arrested, Waterbury police announced.

James Davis, 23, of Bridgeport, and Ronald Scott, 26, of Waterbury, were both arrested in the death of 17-year-old Maki Mazon.

Mazon was shot on Newport Drive on the evening of July 31 and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition slowly worsened, police said. He died from his injuries on Aug. 8.

Davis was arrested on Aug. 10 in connection to Mazon's death. Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability of another, assault, and various firearms-related charges. Davis was also arrested and charged in connection to a past shots fired incident. His bond was set to $3.5 million.

Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and various firearm-related charges. Scott was also charged in connection to a past shots fired incident. He is being held on a $6 million bond. Scott was in CT Department of Correction custody at the time of this arrest.

Police expect to make at least one more arrest in this case.

