Two girls charged after stabbing incident on Windham bike trail

The incident stemmed from an ongoing conflict and both were charged

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Two girls were charged after an assault incident over the weekend in Windham left one of them injured, Connecticut State Police said Tuesday.

State troopers in Colchester responded Saturday around 7:32 p.m. to a call of an assault in the area of Hill Top Drive in Windham, near the intersection of Tuckie Road and Air Line Trail State Park’s bike/pedestrian trail.

Troopers found the victim – a 12-year-old girl – with minor injuries as a result of a reported stabbing. The girl was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The suspect – a 13-year-old girl – was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an ongoing conflict between the two girls.

In the end, police said both girls were issued juvenile summonses in connection with the incident. The victim is facing a breach of peace charge, while the accused was charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace.

Both were released to their respective guardians.

