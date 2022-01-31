Teen in critical condition after shooting: Hartford Police

The scene is still under investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a 16 year old is in critical condition with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

Hartford officials say they responded to Collins Street after a ShotSpotter activation. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 16 year old male and was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

It is currently under investigation by Hartford Police. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

