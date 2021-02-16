Teen killed after stolen car crashes in Fairfield

Police say data from the crash shows the car was traveling 99 miles per hour five seconds before the crash. The teen was taken to the hospital and later died.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Westport and Fairfield Police Departments are investigating a deadly crash involving a stolen car and a Bridgeport teenager.

Early Monday morning, Westport Police received a call that a car was stolen from an Exxon Gas Station on Post Road East. The owner of the car was paying for gas inside when the car was stolen at the pump.

Police found the stolen car driving in the area of Turkey Hill Road and Post Road East. An officer tried to pull over the car but stopped due to the driver's reckless driving and high speeds.

Moments later, Westport Police found a crash off the side of the road at the intersection of Post Road and Jellif Lane in Fairfield. Police said the stolen car rolled over and the teen was ejected from the vehicle.

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Fairfield Police Crash Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation, while the Westport Police are investigating the stolen car incident. Police said the data from the crash indicates the car was traveling 99 miles per hour five seconds before the crash happened.