Stamford teenager pleads guilty to felony murder in man's death

DNA and video led police to the suspects.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford teen plead guilty to felony murder charges in the May 2021 death of a man who was shot in his home with his girlfriend and child nearby.

Officials said three people were involved in the death of Lwidji Brun, 32, of Stamford on May 18, 2021. Police were called to the scene following reports that a man had been shot by intruders. Police found Brun on the floor of his living room, fatally wounded by three gunshots.

Brun’s girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter were in the home at the time of the murder.

Investigators found surveillance footage of the three suspects traveling over a mile from the south end of Stamford to Brun’s home, officials said. The suspects wore face masks and hoods to mask their identities, despite the temperature being over 80 degrees.

Security footage from Brun's home showed two of the suspects running into the home and the sound of three gunshots shortly thereafter. All three suspects then ran from the home.

Video footage from another camera showed the suspects changing their appearance and discarding their masks as they fled together, which allowed them to be identified by police. A pair of glasses left behind at the scene contained DNA that matched one of the suspects, a male juvenile.

On May 27, 2021, police arrested Rudi Reyna-Morales, 16, and a 14-year-old boy. The third suspect, Deandre Parsons, 23, was later apprehended in Massachusetts by the United States Marshals Service. All three were charged with Felony Murder and Home Invasion.

Reyna-Morales was initially arraigned in juvenile court but his case was later transferred to the adult docket. Officials said that due to a 2015 change in the law raising the age at which a juvenile charged with a Class A or Class B felony can be transferred to the adult docket from 14 to 15, the juvenile male’s case remained in juvenile court.

On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to Felony Murder. The most a teenager can be sentenced to is 18 months of probation supervision with residential placement, which may be extended up to 12 months by the court for good cause.

If the teenager has not been convicted of any offenses for at least four years following completion of their sentence, they can petition the court to erase his juvenile record, officials said.

Officials said Reyna-Morales had been arrested at least six times for violent crimes, according to court records, before the murder.



The other cases are still pending.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

