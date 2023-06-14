Teen violently robbed at gunpoint in Wolcott

Police said three teenagers were arrested. Officers said two guns were found in the car the suspects were driving, and at least one was stolen.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A violent robbery in broad daylight at a Wolcott park.

Police said Tuesday afternoon, someone called 9-1-1 after seeing a bloodied teenager at Peterson Park.

The teen had been punched in the face with brass knuckles and robbed at gunpoint.

"Tell him they wanted his I believe, airpods, he had some money he had a chain. The other boy that didn’t have the gun, he punched him in the face and took the chain off his neck," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

The suspects were other teens, who police said had robbed the same victim the day before.

Officers were able to track down the pair, 16 and 17 years old. They also found two guns in the car they were in.

"These were loaded, 9mm handguns. One positively stolen, one had the serial number scraped out," Stephens said. "Teenagers, carrying weapons going into a park. It is very terrifying, very scary for the parents and the other kids," he said.

Stephens said the suspects are facing several felony charges, and have been transferred to adult court. A third teen who was also in the car and was arrested will be tried in juvenile court.

"Enough is enough. When is it gonna stop?" Stephens said.

Some people in town shared the same sentiment, calling for stricter penalties for teens who commit crimes.

"It’s terrible I mean if they stop just slapping them on the hand and send them home with a warning, they have to prosecute these people," said Theodore Jannetty of Wolcott.

Others shared concerns about this incident happening in a park where children and families could be nearby.

"I’ve been there plenty of times, I’ve never heard of anything like this happening," said Josh Hubbard of Wolcott. "It makes me worry about like my safety but yeah it’s crazy that people just come in and want to hurt people I can’t believe that," Hubbard said.

Police said it’s an incident that could have been even more dangerous than it already was.

"It is very dangerous because what could’ve happened if they were to grab that gun and point it at one of the officers coming up to them it could’ve ended differently," Stephens said.

Wolcott police have added extra patrols to the park and also have surveillance cameras there that are being monitored.

Police said the teen who was injured did not have to be hospitalized and is doing okay.

