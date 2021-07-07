Teenage suspect in Danbury murder case to be tried as an adult

The 17-year-old is being tried as an adult in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson.

DANBURY, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above aired on June 21

A teenager that is now being charged as an adult for the murder of another teenager in Danbury, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Elvis Anthony Agramonte was arrested by Danbury police on July 2.

Officers responded to the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive on June 20, after receiving calls of gunshots. Police said they found 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson suffering from a gunshot to his back and was being cared for by neighbors.

Johnson was taken to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

Agramonte was already in custody in the CT Juvenile Detention system. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a vehicle, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and theft/illegal possession of a numbered plate.

Police say that they anticipate more arrested will happen related to the incident.

Agramonte was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 19. He was appointed a public defender.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Williams at 203-796-1601, j.williams@danbury-ct.gov. or the anonymous TIPS line at 203-790-8477.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.