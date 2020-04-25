Teenager shot in Hamden, police looking for suspect

The man was taken to the hospital for bullet wounds in both legs.

Police are looking for a suspect who shot an 18-year-old Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Saint Mary Street on calls for shots fired. They were told on their way there, a man had been shot.

The 18-year-old, a New Haven resident, was said to be walking on Goodrich Street, when he was shot by an unidentified person. He suffered bullet wounds in both legs and was transported to the hospital.