17-year-old boy shot in New Haven dies from injuries: police

A 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital after gun shot wound.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old boy died after he was injured in a shooting Sunday night on Orchard Place between Orchard and Charles street, police said Monday.

New Haven Police received a phone call regarding a person that had been shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by American Medical Response, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

This case is currently under investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

