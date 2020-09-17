Teenager stabbed to death in Providence Place mall

Police arrested four people in connection with the deadly stabbing.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Providence Place Mall Thursday morning.

Police arrested four people in connection with the deadly stabbing.

The incident began in the food court when a verbal argument between six young men turned into a fight. Police say about a minute after the first "episode," a man ran up to the group and stabbed the teenager.

Police say two of the suspects were chased by police officers as they attempted to run out of the mall. The two other suspects were also taken into police custody off of mall property. It is unclear what started the argument.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said they are confident they have the person who committed the stabbing in custody.

The victim was taken to the local hospital and pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by police.