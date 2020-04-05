Police investigating homicide of teenager after his body was found in Wallingford lake

The boy was 17 years old and a Wallingford resident. He had been missing since April 25.

Wallingford Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz. He had been reported missing more than a week ago. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Diaz's body was found in Community Lake near the Wallingford Senior Center on Washington Street. The director of the facility called the lake a nice, quiet area. That wasn't the case Sunday afternoon around 1 pm when two kayakers Diaz's body found in the lake and called police.

"There are trails that lead up to this lake and it’s probably about a quarter-mile in," said Lt. Cheryl Bradley of Wallingford Police.

Deep into the woods, crime tape remains flapping from trees between Community Lake and the Quinnipiac River. Connecticut State Police divers and Wallingford Detectives searched the lake for more evidence Monday. The Wallingford Senior Center says police gathered surveillance video from their building to look for any cars that may have come by recently.

"I can’t give you too much about the evidence found. There was some evidence that there were attempts to submerge the body," said Lt. Bradley.

Diaz had been reported missing since May 25th by his relatives. He was last seen around 8 pm on the 23rd. Police would not say how long his body may have been in the water, what the cause of death may be or any details about a suspect. Authorities are working to piece together a timeline of events that led up to his death.

"We are interviewing anyone who may have had any contact with him. Anyone who has had any relationship to him at all we are looking to speak with," said Lt. Bradley.