2 teens in Wallingford accused of string of crimes

Police said the two teens were driving around in a stolen car, then stole a woman's purse before crashing the car and stealing another one.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford police said two teenagers in a stolen car stole a woman's purse in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

"They parked at the stop and shop while one juvenile exited the vehicle and snatched a woman's purse from her vehicle while she was pumping gas," said Officer Alex Torres of the Wallingford Police Department.

Police said shortly after that the teens ended up crashing that car a few miles away on South Main Street.

"Officers reported to the crash and while they were reporting to the crash it was observed by other officers that they fled the scene," Torres said.

That's when police said the pair stole another car from the parking lot of a pizza shop.

FOX61 exclusive video shows the moment the teens get into the black Toyota Corolla and take off.

"While they were pumping gas in that vehicle one of the juveniles was outside of the vehicle, the other one was inside of the vehicle and he took off leaving the one behind," Torres said.

A 16-year-old is now charged with larceny and burglary, and was released to a parent. The second teen has not yet been arrested.

This all happened the same day Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation aimed at stopping incidents just like this one.

"We're doing our best to make sure that those few folks who cause the vast majority of be it car thefts, or shootings or other related crimes we can get them arraigned on a timely basis," Lamont said at a press conference Tuesday.

The new law focuses on repeat offenders, making the penalties for motor vehicle thefts more serious if it's not the first time the juvenile has been arrested.

"You'd hope that they're always working on things to prevent more crime," said Nick Spinnato of Wallingford.

Police continue to encourage people to take steps to protect themselves and their property which includes staying vigilant and always locking up.

"I always lock my car, even if I'm standing like right over here because you never know, you could leave your side door unlocked it could just be like you're not thinking about it somebody could just jump in grab your phone and go," said Anna Castaldo of North Haven.

