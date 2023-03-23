2 teens arrested in false movie theater bomb threat: Milford police

Officers deemed the bomb threat call to be a hoax and that there was no viable threat.

MILFORD, Conn. — Two teens were arrested in connection to a non-credible bomb threat at the movie theater in Milford's Connecticut Post Mall, according to police.

Police were called to the Cinemark Movie Theater at the mall around 1:30 p.m. on March 3 on a report of a person on the phone reporting he was standing outside the movie theater with a bomb.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene as officers cleared the parking lot and movie theater, police said. Officers deemed the call to be a hoax and that there was no viable threat.

The investigation revealed two suspects involved: Christian Cuomo, 18, and Tyvon Torres, 19, both of Wallingford.

Both turned themselves into Milford police this week.

Cuomo was charged with conspiracy to commit breach of peace and conspiracy to falsely report an incident.

Torres was charged with breach of peace and falsely reporting, as well as conspiracy to commit breach of peace and conspiracy to falsely report an incident.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court in April.

