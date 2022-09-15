2 teens arrested in Hamden shooting, carjacking: Police

The two were already in custody for unrelated charges when they were arrested Wednesday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a July shooting and carjacking in Hamden, police announced Thursday.

The 16-year-olds have been accused of shooting a 46-year-old man and stealing his car on July 21. The suspects approached the victim in the area of Third Street and demanded his car at gunpoint, police said. The victim suffered serious injuries from being shot in the groin area, officers said.

The 16-year-old from New Haven was charged with armed robbery, armed assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and larceny.

The 16-year-old from West Haven was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed assault, and larceny.

The two teens were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Hamden police announced these arrests as well as arrests in other recent cases involving gun violence. During that announcement, officers encouraged others to think twice before using violence.

The mayor also announced a gun buyback event at the Hamden Police Department, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any gun will be accepted, and those who turn in a gun will receive a gift card in return. No IDs are needed.

